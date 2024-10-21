News & Insights

Stocks

Prodways Group Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

October 21, 2024 — 02:16 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodways Group SA (FR:PWG) has released an update.

Prodways Group reported a 4% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a recovery in the Systems division and strong performance in software and digital manufacturing. Despite a slight decline in overall revenue due to changes in scope, the company maintains a positive momentum and anticipates continued growth towards the end of the fiscal year.

For further insights into FR:PWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.