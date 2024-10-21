Prodways Group Reports Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Prodways Group SA (FR:PWG) has released an update.

Prodways Group reported a 4% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, driven by a recovery in the Systems division and strong performance in software and digital manufacturing. Despite a slight decline in overall revenue due to changes in scope, the company maintains a positive momentum and anticipates continued growth towards the end of the fiscal year.

