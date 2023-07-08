PRODWAYS GROUP (EPA:PWG) Price Target Decreased by 17.95% to 2.45

The average one-year price target for PRODWAYS GROUP (EPA:PWG) has been revised to 2.45 / share. This is an decrease of 17.95% from the prior estimate of 2.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in PRODWAYS GROUP. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PWG is 0.00%, a decrease of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 22.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWG by 7.37% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HAOSX - Harbor Overseas Fund Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

