Prodways Group Announces General Meeting 2024

Prodways Group invites shareholders to its combined ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 18, 2024, in Paris. Shareholders can access meeting documents as stipulated by the Commercial Code, either online or at the company’s headquarters. Prodways Group, a leader in 3D printing, reported a 2023 turnover of 75 million euros and serves various sectors, including medical.

