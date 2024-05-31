News & Insights

Stocks

Prodways Group Announces General Meeting 2024

May 31, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodways Group SA (FR:PWG) has released an update.

Prodways Group invites shareholders to its combined ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 18, 2024, in Paris. Shareholders can access meeting documents as stipulated by the Commercial Code, either online or at the company’s headquarters. Prodways Group, a leader in 3D printing, reported a 2023 turnover of 75 million euros and serves various sectors, including medical.

For further insights into FR:PWG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.