Productivity, Innovation and Pricing Drive Newell Brands' Growth

Newell Brands Inc. NWL continues to enhance operational efficiency and profitability through its ongoing productivity initiatives. The company is focused on driving productivity gains by expanding automation and implementing disciplined cost-control measures. Its strategy emphasizes optimizing category mix, strengthening revenue-growth management, rationalizing SKUs and enhancing supply-chain performance to improve efficiency and support sustainable growth.



Newell continues to benefit from its productivity initiatives and strategic pricing actions, which have been supporting margin expansion. In the first quarter of 2026, normalized gross margin increased 70 basis points (bps) year over year to 33.2%, as productivity improvements and favorable net pricing more than offset inflationary pressures, tariff costs and lower volumes. Normalized operating margin expanded 30 bps to 4.8%, driven by disciplined cost management despite higher advertising and promotional spending. Management expects 2026 normalized operating margin guidance of 8.6-9.2%.



The company has implemented a corporate strategy that prioritizes investments in innovation, brand-building and go-to-market excellence across its brands and markets. NWL is strengthening its commercial capabilities and improving organizational efficiency. Strategic pricing and productivity actions have successfully mitigated inflation and currency translation impacts, contributing to the company’s performance.



Newell’s organizational realignment is aimed at strengthening its front-end commercial capabilities, deepening consumer insights and reinforcing its brand portfolio. The initiative is expected to enhance accountability, improve operational efficiency, simplify the organizational structure and free up resources for strategic reinvestment.



Overall, the company continues to strengthen its competitive position through consumer-led innovation and disciplined execution of its productivity and simplification initiatives. Newell’s focus on automation, supply-chain optimization, SKU rationalization and strategic pricing is driving efficiency gains, while its organizational transformation is streamlining operations and supporting long-term profitable growth.

NWL’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Newell have gained 48.9% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, NWL trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25X compared with the industry’s average of 18.9X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWL’s 2026 EPS remains breakeven while that of 2027 indicates year-over-year growth of 11.3%. The company’s EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have been stable in the past 30 days.



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NWL stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.