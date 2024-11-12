Productive Technologies Schedules Key Board Meeting

IDG Energy Investment Limited (HK:0650) has released an update.

Productive Technologies Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024, and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could impact investor sentiment and influence the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.

