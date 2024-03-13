News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Production up and running at Tesla's factory in Germany, rbb reports

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 13, 2024 — 04:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters Television for Reuters ->

Recasts with Musk arrival

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk arrived on Wednesday at Tesla's European gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, where operations had resumed after an arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon last week led to a costly power outage that halted production at the plant.

Pictures showed the Tesla chief executive arriving at the German factory.

Works council head Michaela Schmitz told local radio broadcaster rbb there would be a team meeting at the plant with Musk. She said production had resumed after the week-long outage.

Tesla has said it expects hundreds of millions of euros in damages as a result of the disruption to production.

"The machines have been restarted in a controlled and safe manner so that the early shift can resume," Schmitz told rbb.

Tesla's factory on the outskirts of Berlin was reconnected to the grid on Monday after the March 5 arson attack, claimed by far-left activists.

Musk has not made any statements about his plans while in Germany, though local media havesaid that he might meet with political leaders in the state of Brandenburg.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; writing by Rachel More and Madeline Chambers; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski and Bernadette Baum)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.