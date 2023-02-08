Production to ramp up at Santos' John Brookes field after recent outage

February 08, 2023 — 05:34 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Thursday that gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, following an over two-month long outage, with operations expected to ramp up to full rates in the coming days.

Around late November last year, production at its facility was suspended as an equipment failure caused the temporary shut-down for a repair and maintenance haul.

Australia's No. 2 independent gas producer said a small leak on the main gas trunkline connecting John Brookes to the Varanus Island gas processing facilities has been fixed.

