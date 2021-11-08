US Markets
DIS

Production of Disney's upcoming 'Star Wars' movie delayed

Contributor
Lisa Richwine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Production of Walt Disney Co's next "Star Wars" movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Production of Walt Disney Co's DIS.N next "Star Wars" movie has been delayed because director Patty Jenkins is juggling other projects, a source close to the production said on Monday.

"Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" is still currently scheduled to reach theaters in December 2023, the source said, but it is possible that date could change.

Jenkins, who directed two "Wonder Woman" movies for Warner Bros T.N, is working on a third movie about the superhero as well as a film about Egyptian queen Cleopatra.

"Rogue Squadron" filmmakers had hoped to complete production in 2022 but realized it would not be possible to meet that timeline due to Jenkins' schedule, the source said. Production has been removed from the 2022 calendar.

The news was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Representatives for Jenkins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney has other "Star Wars" movies in the works, including one being developed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The company also plans to release several "Star Wars" TV series on the Disney+ streaming service. Among them, "The Book of Boba Fett" will debut in December and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" is expected next year.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS T

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular