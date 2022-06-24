STLA

Production halts at two French Stellantis plants tied to Continental - paper

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - The current production halts in two French plants of carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI are linked to supply problems related to a component made by German supplier Continental CONG.DE, business daily La Tribune reports on Friday.

"According to our information, the German automotive supplier is unable to deliver its connected navigation system", La Tribune said, not further specifying its sources.

A Stellantis spokesperson said the group refused to comment on individual suppliers and reiterated that current halts at a Citroen plant in Rennes and a Peugeot plant in Sochaux were due to semiconductor bottlenecks.

Continental had no immediate comment on the report.

