Production cut at largest U.S. refinery - sources

Changes headline, adds details about unit, unavailability of company spokesperson

HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL cut production at its 626,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation’s largest, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

A pump failure on Monday had forced a cutback on the largest crude distillation unit (CDU), the sources said.

The failure had reduced production by the 350,000 bpd VPS-5 CDU to 240,000 bpd, they said. Production on VPS-5 will remain at reduced levels until replacement parts become available for repairs.

A Motiva spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

CDUs are the key workhorses of refineries, breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Bradley Perrett)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.