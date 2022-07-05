US Markets

Production cut at largest U.S. refinery - sources

Erwin Seba Reuters
HOUSTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Motiva Enterprises MOTIV.UL cut production at its 626,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, the nation’s largest, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday.

A pump failure on Monday had forced a cutback on the largest crude distillation unit (CDU), the sources said.

The failure had reduced production by the 350,000 bpd VPS-5 CDU to 240,000 bpd, they said. Production on VPS-5 will remain at reduced levels until replacement parts become available for repairs.

A Motiva spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

CDUs are the key workhorses of refineries, breaking down crude oil into feedstocks for all other units.

