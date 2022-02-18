Production caps limit Hermes sales growth in Q4

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French luxury group Hermes said sales grew by 11% in the fourth quarter of 2021, a touch below market expectations as self-imposed production caps meant the group could not keep up with demand for its handbags.

Hermes said overall sales rose to 2.38 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in the three months to December, with U.S. shoppers in particular driving growth. That compared with a consensus forecast for revenues of 2.53 billion euros and 12% growth at constant exchange rates cited by UBS.

Sales at the leather goods and saddlery division, which includes its famed Birkin and Kelly handbags, fell by 5.4% over the period, with Hermes citing capacity constraints.

Hermes traditionally caps volume growth in its leather goods production at 7-8% annually, preferring to have long waiting lists for its prized handbags rather than accelerate production.

($1 = 0.8796 euros)

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Mimosa Spencer)

((silvia.aloisi@thomsonreuters.com; +393487607044; Reuters Messaging: silvia.aloisi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

