Production at Libya's Sharara oilfield resumes after protest -NOC

BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Production at Libya's Sharara oilfield restarted on Sunday, state oil company NOC said, after protesters ended a sit-in that had halted output since early January.

Sharara field is one of Libya's largest, with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, but has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

The field is located in the Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It is run by NOC via the Acacus company, with Spain's Repsol REP.MC France's Total TTEF.PA, Austria's OMV OMVV.VI and Norway's Equinor EQNR.OL.

Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abujnah told Libya Al-Ahrar TV channel that the NOC chairman met with the protesters in the east and agreed with their demands including a decision by the prime minister of the government of national unity Abdulhamid Dbeibah to move Acacus company to the south region.

The South refinery contract was signed in March.2023 between NOC's subsidiary Zallaf and U.S.-based Honeywell for engineering work.

It will likely cost between $500 million and $600 million, according to Zallaf.

The South refinery will produce cooking gas, jet fuel and other products, including 1.4 million litres a day of petrol and 1.1 million litres a day of diesel, NOC said previously.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Ayman Werfalli, Writing by Clauda Tanios and Ahmed Elumami; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Susan Fenton)

