Production at Fiat Chrysler Minivan Factory Halted on Worker Coronavirus Fears

Production at a Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) factory in Ontario has been halted after workers refused to work because of coronavirus fears.

As first reported by Automotive News, workers represented by Canadian labor union Unifor began a work refusal at FCA's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, late on Thursday. The refusal began after a plant employee chose to self-quarantine following contact with a person who has been tested for the COVID-19 virus.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Windsor factory as of mid-day on Friday.

Workers at FCA's minivan plant in Windsor, Ontario have stopped production on concerns about coronavirus. Image source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Separately, the United Auto Workers is in negotiations with FCA over compensation for employees who may be quarantined while being tested for the virus. The union represents FCA's hourly workers in the United States. The union raised the issue after a worker at an FCA transmission factory in Kokomo, Indiana, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

The UAW's most recent contracts with FCA and the other Detroit automakers don't directly address the quarantine issue. General Motors (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to employees oh Friday that all GM workers, including those represented by the union, will receive paid leave if needed because of the coronavirus.

10 stocks we like better than Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

John Rosevear owns shares of General Motors. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.