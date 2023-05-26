Production at Equinor's Statfjord A remains halted after gas leak

Refiles to correct typo in headline, replaces 'the company' with Equinor in first paragraph

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Production at the Statfjord A oil and gas platform in the North Sea remains shut following the discovery of a gas leak late on Thursday, Equinor said on Friday.

"It is too early to say something about when the production can start again, our focus now is on finding the leak and improve conditions," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Sharon Singleton)

