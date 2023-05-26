News & Insights

EQNR

Production at Equinor's Statfjord A remains halted after gas leak

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

May 26, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli for Reuters ->

Refiles to correct typo in headline, replaces 'the company' with Equinor in first paragraph

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Production at the Statfjord A oil and gas platform in the North Sea remains shut following the discovery of a gas leak late on Thursday, Equinor said on Friday.

"It is too early to say something about when the production can start again, our focus now is on finding the leak and improve conditions," a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Louise Rasmussen and Sharon Singleton)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQNR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.