Production at Brazil's Petrobras rises in quarterly terms

Refiles story to additional customers

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA produced 2.269 million barrels per day of oil in the third quarter, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

That represented a 1.9% increase in quarterly terms and a 4% decrease from the same period last year.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.