Production at Brazil's Petrobras rises in quarterly terms

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA produced 2.269 million barrels per day of oil in the third quarter, the company said in a Wednesday securities filing.

That represented a 1.9% increase in quarterly terms and a 4% decrease from the same period last year.

