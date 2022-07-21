Production at Brazil's Petrobras falls on divestments, stoppages

Adds details on production figures, company comments

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Oil production at Brazil's Petrobras fell in the second quarter as asset divestments and increased work stoppages took their toll on the company's output.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA, as the state-run firm is formally known, said crude production came to 2.114 million barrels per day, down 5.2% in quarterly terms and 5% from the same period a year ago.

Including natural gas, the company produced 2.653 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 5.1% in both annual and quarterly terms.

In comments accompanying the results, Petrobras attributed the decline to the divestment of 10% of its Sepia and Atapu fields to a pair of Chinese state-run companies. The company also completed a smaller divestment to Brazilian oil independent 3R Petroleo Oleo e Gas SA RRRP3.SA.

Second quarter production was also affected by an increase in maintenance stoppages, Petrobras said.

