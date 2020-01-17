Product Strength to Aid Texas Instruments' (TXN) Q4 Earnings

Texas Instruments TXN or TI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2019 results on Jan 22, after market close. In the last reported quarter, TI delivered a positive earnings surprise of 5.7%.

For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable at $1.02 per share over the past 30 days. This indicates a decline of 19.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Notably, the consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $3.22 billion, implying a decline of 13.3% from the year-ago reported figure.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Expectations From Analog

TI’s compelling product line and manufacturing efficiencies, which include growing 300-millimeter Analog output, are likely to have helped this segment to achieve growth during the quarter. However, weak performance of high-volume and power product lines could have affected its earnings. Also, reduced factory loading could have affected the segment’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog segment revenues is currently pegged at $2.32 billion, indicating 13.2% year-over-year decrease.

Expectations From Embedded Processing

Weak performance of processors and connected microcontrollers, along with reduced factory loadings might have affected its earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Embedded Processing revenues is currently pegged at $615 million, suggesting a decrease of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall Picture

TI has always been a well-executed company. Management remains focused on increasing its free cash flow per share and strengthening competitive advantages. However, increasing competition in the auto and industrial space, along with unfavorable currency impact might have hurt the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Currently, Texas Instruments has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

