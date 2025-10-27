Product Innovation & Global Push Drive Robinhood: Time to Buy HOOD?

Robinhood Markets HOOD is boosting its growth through aggressive product innovation and global expansion, positioning itself as a next-generation fintech ecosystem.



Key launches include Robinhood Cortex, an AI assistant that lets users build custom indicators, analyze markets and access real-time AI-driven news insights. The Legend platform enhances advanced trading with futures access, short selling, simulated options returns and nearly 24/5 index options trading. Robinhood Social introduces a verified trading community for sharing strategies and tracking expert portfolios, with copy trading coming soon. Users can now open up to 10 individual accounts for different strategies. Meanwhile, banking services and a Gold credit card extend Robinhood’s reach into personal finance, aiming to become a digital banking alternative.



AI integration and rapid product rollouts are driving engagement and monetization through premium tiers. Social and community features aim to boost retention and virality, while expanded trading tools attract both retail and professional users.



Globally, Robinhood is pioneering tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across 31 EU and EEA countries, offering 24/5 commission-free trading. It also plans to tokenize private companies and expand prediction markets in collaboration with Kalshi. Broader crypto services, a proprietary blockchain and future global banking products are underway. With new offices in Toronto and plans for Asia-Pacific growth via Singapore, Robinhood seeks to diversify revenues and establish itself as a global fintech leader blending traditional finance and digital innovation.

Other Factors Supporting HOOD Stock

Business Diversifying Efforts: Robinhood has evolved from a brokerage firm primarily trading in digital assets to a more mature and diversified entity, striving to widen its market and reach. Looking at the numbers, in 2021, it mainly relied on transaction-based revenues (almost 75% of total revenues) to generate income. In the first half of 2025, this came down to nearly 54%.



Robinhood’s recent initiatives underscore its ambition to evolve into a full-scale financial services platform. Further, in February, it acquired TradePMR, a $40 billion assets under administration custodian and portfolio management platform for Registered Investment Advisor, strengthening its credibility in wealth management and positioning it to compete directly with incumbents like Schwab. In 2024, Robinhood acquired Pluto Capital Inc., integrating its advanced capabilities to revolutionize the investment experience for its users. Also, as part of a diversification effort, the company launched a credit card (expanding into the consumer finance space).



Focus on Cryptocurrencies: Robinhood’s focus on the cryptocurrency space, through increased tokenization, enhanced platform capabilities and expansion into EU markets, is expected to drive greater cost efficiency and revenue growth. The company is actively pursuing Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) licenses, which would enable it to offer crypto services across the European Economic Area, expanding its reach to 27 countries.



The acquisition of Bitstamp and the impending WonderFi deal align with this broader strategy. Bitstamp’s core spot exchange, offering more than 85 tradable assets, will significantly strengthen Robinhood’s crypto product suite. Further, WonderFi brings two of Canada’s leading regulated crypto platforms, Bitbuy and Coinsquare, with more than C$2.1 billion in assets under custody. These will enable Robinhood to provide trading, staking and custody services.



As the platform diversifies and enhances its offerings, Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenues are well-positioned for growth, supported by increasing investor interest in crypto as both a return-generating and diversification tool. Currently, Robinhood supports many major cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Solana and Toncoin.



Strong Balance Sheet: Robinhood is on solid ground, with significant cash reserves. As of June 30, 2025, it reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 billion.



In 2024, Robinhood announced a share buyback plan (for the first time) to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding common stock. In April, the company increased its existing authorization by $500 million to $1.5 billion.



As of June 30, 2025, more than $700 million worth of shares remained available for repurchase. HOOD plans to complete the remainder of its total authorization over roughly the next two years.

Litigation & Probes Surrounding Robinhood

Robinhood operates in a highly regulated industry and is subject to the scrutiny of numerous authorities. This exposes the company to regulatory risks, resulting in hefty fines and restrictions that may affect its growth prospects.



In July, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier initiated an investigation into Robinhood Crypto, LLC, a subsidiary of Robinhood, for alleged violation of the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Practices Act by falsely promoting its platform as the most affordable one to buy crypto. The company is also under investigation by Lithuania's central bank, its lead regulator in the EU, regarding its newly launched tokenized equity products.



Moreover, between 2023 and 2025, Robinhood faced multiple regulatory setbacks, including a $45 million fine in January 2025 for securities law violations and a $26 million FINRA settlement in March over identity verification failures. It also paid $3.9 million in 2024 for crypto withdrawal issues and $7.5 million in 2023 after losing a Massachusetts court case tied to product oversight and marketing practices.



These regulatory actions highlight ongoing compliance and oversight challenges faced by HOOD.

Bullish Analyst Sentiments for Robinhood

Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 has been revised upward to $1.79 and $2.09, respectively. This reflects a bullish sentiment among analysts.

Estimate Revision Trend





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOOD’s earnings implies 64.2% and 17% year-over-year growth for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Robinhood’s Price Performance & Valuation Analysis

Aggressive expansion into new products and markets, exceptional growth in platform assets and user accounts and a favorable operating backdrop are driving HOOD stock higher. Additionally, the company joined the S&P 500 Index on Sept. 22 as part of the index’s quarterly rebalancing. The stock is now one of the index's best year-to-date performers, with a whopping 275.2% surge.



In comparison, HOOD’s close peers, Charles Schwab SCHW and Interactive Brokers IBKR, also part of the S&P 500 Index, are not nearly as close.

YTD Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The rally reflects optimism around Robinhood’s improving fundamentals, including user growth, profitability prospects and product and market expansion.



HOOD shares are trading at a massive premium to the industry. At present, the company has a price/book (P/B) of 15.39X compared with the industry average of 2.37X.

P/B





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Also, HOOD stock looks expensive compared with its peers, Schwab and Interactive Brokers. Schwab and Interactive Brokers have a P/B of 4.02X and 5.99X, respectively.

How to Approach Robinhood Stock Now?

Robinhood is rapidly transforming into a diversified, global financial services platform. The company has moved well beyond its roots in retail brokerage, expanding into wealth management, advisory services and consumer finance. It has bolstered its growing international footprint by tapping into high-growth crypto and fintech markets.



Robinhood’s evolving product suite caters to a younger, tech-savvy investor base, while its declining reliance on transaction-based revenue reflects increasing business maturity.



Solid liquidity, a $1.5 billion buyback program and robust user growth amid rising digital asset adoption reinforce bullish sentiments and lofty valuation for HOOD stock. Although regulatory scrutiny remains a headwind, the company’s innovation-driven growth strategy and expanding global presence are expected to keep the momentum going.



At present, Robinhood carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.