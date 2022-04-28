Product exports cutting allocations to Colonial Pipeline's distillate line -PBF CEO

By Laura Sanicola

April 28 (Reuters) - A surge in refined product exports is reducing overall allocations to Colonial Pipeline's primary line carrying distillates like diesel and jet fuel to the U.S. East Coast, PBF Energy CEO Tom Nimbley said.

Colonial Pipeline, which is not owned by PBF, is the main U.S. pipeline system that brings products like gasoline and diesel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to the U.S. East Coast, where inventories have slumped to 26-year lows due to high global demand and reduced supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fuel demand has rebounded to near pre-pandemic levels in recent months, but sanctions on Moscow have caused global supplies to tighten, and bolstered demand for U.S. exports of refined products, which have surged to record levels in recent weeks. Heating oil futures, a proxy for refined product prices, are trading at record levels.

"Colonial Pipeline Line 2 has not been allocated. It traditionally is always allocated," Nimbley said on a PBF conference.

"And the reason for that is because the United States has become the marginal supplier of an export barrel in the wake of cutbacks in Russian production and the inability of Russia to supply markets in the U.S."

Colonial Pipeline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the past four weeks, U.S. exports of refined products have averaged 6.3 million barrels per day, the most in U.S. history. Exports of distillates like diesel have averaged 1.5 million barrels a day, also a record, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

U.S. East Coast distillate inventories fell to 24.7 million barrels in the last week, the lowest since April 1996, the EIA said.

U.S. heating oil futures HOc1 closed at an all-time high on Wednesday at more than $4.67 a gallon.

(Reporting By Laura Sanicola, additional reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

