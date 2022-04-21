Product Deliveries Set to Benefit Boeing (BA) in Q1 Earnings

The Boeing Company BA is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company incurred a loss of $7.69, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents. Solid commercial as well as defense deliveries, along with strong aftermarket commercial jet services volume, must have boosted Boeing’s performance in the fourth quarter.

Solid Product Deliveries to Aid Results

Boeing’s first-quarter deliveries reflected a solid 23.4% surge in commercial shipments from the year-ago reported figure. Defense shipments also improved 5.1% year over year.

For manufacturing companies like Boeing, successful deliveries of finished products play a crucial role in boosting revenue growth. Therefore, such a significant improvement witnessed in the jet maker’s deliveries for both its commercial and defense segments is expected to bolster Boeing’s overall first-quarter results.

We expect the aforementioned delivery figures for Boeing’s commercial and defense segments to have contributed favorably to the operational performance of the respective business units. This in turn must have boosted first-quarter earnings and revenues of both these units in the soon-to-be-reported quarter as well.

Expectations for BGS

As far as Boeing Global Services (BGS) unit’s performance in the first quarter is concerned, we remain optimistic.

Notably, a steady recovery in the commercial aerospace market is expected to have boosted airline flight operations for passengers as well as cargo traffic. This is projected to have bolstered aftermarket commercial jet services in the first quarter of 2022 and bolstered the BGS unit’s revenues.

On the other hand, a favorable mix of products and services is expected to have boosted the operating margin of the BGS unit. This, in turn, must have contributed to its bottom-line performance in the first quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGS unit revenues, pegged at $4,140 million, indicates an improvement of 10.4% from first-quarter 2021 reported revenues.

The consensus mark for this segment’s earnings is pegged at $507 million, which indicates a solid improvement of 15% from first-quarter 2021’s reported earnings.

Cash Flow Projections

Improved air travel statistics in recent times, which resulted in higher commercial deliveries, along with higher order receipts must have contributed favorably to Boeing’s cash flow reserve in the first quarter of 2022. Also, solid 737 deliveries must have boosted operating cash flow.

However, charges related to the 787 program might have had an adverse impact on the overall cash performance of this jet giant in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Q1 Expectations

Considering the aforementioned discussion, we remain optimistic about BA’s Q1 overall revenue and earnings performance. However, the abnormal costs in relation to the 787 program might have had some adverse impact on the company’s bottom line.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boeing’s total revenues is pegged at $15.68 billion, suggesting a 3% improvement from the prior-year reported number. The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 26 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of $1.53.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Boeing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case for BA.



Boeing has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

