Producer price inflation in Brazil rises 2.37% in September

Producer price inflation in Brazil eased in September from the month before, figures showed on Friday, but remained significantly higher than a year ago thanks to a continued rise in food prices.

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Producer price inflation in Brazil eased in September from the month before, figures showed on Friday, but remained significantly higher than a year ago thanks to a continued rise in food prices.

Twenty-one of the 24 mining-related and manufacturing activities surveyed showed rising prices, government statistics agency IBGE said, compared with all 24 in August.

The 2.37% monthly gain followed a 3.31% increase in August, which was the biggest in over six years.

It brought producer price inflation in Brazil in the first nine months of this year up to 13.5%, and in the 12 months to September it was running at 15.9%, IBGE said.

Food prices, which have the biggest single weighting in the index, rose 5.28% in the month, IBGE said. Food prices are up 22.8% so far this year, and compared with September last year they are 32.6% higher.

Brazil's central bank this week kept interest rates on hold at a record low 2.00%, but said it will "closely monitor" the recent "temporary" spike in inflation due to food and oil prices and a persistently weak exchange rate.

