Producer Price Index for Final Demand Shows Slower than Expected Growth in June

Highlights

PPI for final demand increased 0.1% in June.

Prices for final demand goods remained unchanged.

Prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services rose by 2.6% over 12 months.

Overview

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported a 0.1 percent increase in the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in June, following a decline of 0.4 percent in May. While the rise in prices was lower than the estimated 0.2 percent, the index still exhibited a positive trend. Over the 12 months leading up to June, the unadjusted index for final demand advanced by 0.1 percent.

In terms of specific categories, the June increase in final demand prices can be attributed to a 0.2-percent rise in the index for final demand services. On the other hand, prices for final demand goods remained unchanged during the same period, indicating stability in that sector.

Digging deeper, the index for final demand, excluding foods, energy, and trad services, experienced a modest 0.1 percent growth in June. This comes after no change in May and falls short of the estimated 0.2 percent increase. However, over the 12-month period ending in June, prices for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services displayed a more significant advance, rising by 2.6 percent.

These findings shed light on the pricing dynamics in the market, highlighting the nuanced shifts within different sectors. While the overall increase in the PPI for final demand is relatively modest, the positive trajectory of prices for final demand goods, excluding key sectors, suggests underlying supply and demand factors at play. Market participants will closely monitor these indicators as they have implications for future consumer prices and overall inflation levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

