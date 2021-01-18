Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

Contributors
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published

British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his producer royalties from a few tracks of the English pop group "Take That", including "A Million Love Songs" and "I Found Heaven", to One Media iP Group, the digital music publisher and distributor said on Monday.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his producer royalties from a few tracks of the English pop group "Take That", including "A Million Love Songs" and "I Found Heaven", to One Media iP Group OMIP.L, the digital music publisher and distributor said on Monday.

Besides the tracks from the band's debut album, the company said it has also bought producer royalties of two other "Take That" tracks, which were never released.

Music producers usually take a percentage of the sales from an artist's album or songs, referred to as producer royalties.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters