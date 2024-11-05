News & Insights

Stocks

Prodigy Gold Reports Promising Tregony North Drill Results

November 05, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced promising results from its Tregony North drilling program, with significant gold intercepts such as 21m at 4.4g/t Au and 13m at 2.7g/t Au. These results are set to be part of an updated mineral resource estimate, showcasing the potential growth of the company’s resource base in the Tanami North Project. The exploration efforts reflect Prodigy Gold’s strategic focus on enhancing their gold deposits, offering potential opportunities for investors.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.