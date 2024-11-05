Prodigy Gold Reports Promising Tregony North Drill Results

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced promising results from its Tregony North drilling program, with significant gold intercepts such as 21m at 4.4g/t Au and 13m at 2.7g/t Au. These results are set to be part of an updated mineral resource estimate, showcasing the potential growth of the company’s resource base in the Tanami North Project. The exploration efforts reflect Prodigy Gold’s strategic focus on enhancing their gold deposits, offering potential opportunities for investors.

