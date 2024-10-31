News & Insights

Prodigy Gold NL’s Share Issuance Affects APAC Stake

October 31, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL’s recent issuance of 763,765,902 shares has diluted the holding percentage of APAC Resources Limited in the company. This change arises from a public shortfall offer announced earlier, highlighting a significant shift in shareholder interests. Investors should note the evolving dynamics as Prodigy Gold NL adjusts its capital structure.

