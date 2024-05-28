Prodigy Gold NL Witnesses Major Ownership Change

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a significant shift in ownership as Allied Properties Investments and its affiliates have increased their holding in the company. This change comes after APAC Resources Limited and its related entities were issued over 66 million new ordinary shares as part of a share placement. The alignment of interests between Allied Group and APAC Group means future changes by APAC will mirror those of Allied, potentially without separate notifications.

