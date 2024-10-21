News & Insights

Prodigy Gold NL Reports Strong Drilling Results

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced exceptional drilling results from its Hyperion Gold Deposit in the Northern Territory, revealing significant gold intercepts that bolster its resource estimates. The Reverse Circulation drilling program showcased impressive findings, such as 33 meters at 2.6g/t gold and 10 meters at 15.9g/t gold, enhancing the potential of the Tanami North Project. These results underscore Prodigy Gold’s strategic focus on expanding its mineral resource inventory through organic growth.

