Prodigy Gold NL Raises Over $2 Million in Capital

Prodigy Gold NL successfully completed its public shortfall offer, raising approximately $1.68 million before expenses, boosting the total capital raised to over $2.1 million. This initiative was part of a non-renounceable entitlement offer, with Ignite Equity Pty Ltd managing the placement of the remaining shares and attaching options. The company expressed gratitude to its shareholders for their participation, marking a significant step in Prodigy Gold’s growth strategy.

