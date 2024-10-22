News & Insights

Prodigy Gold NL Raises Over $2 Million in Capital

October 22, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL successfully completed its public shortfall offer, raising approximately $1.68 million before expenses, boosting the total capital raised to over $2.1 million. This initiative was part of a non-renounceable entitlement offer, with Ignite Equity Pty Ltd managing the placement of the remaining shares and attaching options. The company expressed gratitude to its shareholders for their participation, marking a significant step in Prodigy Gold’s growth strategy.

