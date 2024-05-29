Prodigy Gold NL Optimistic About Future Grants

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL recently hosted Northern Territory officials to discuss the Resourcing the Territory program, which has facilitated the company’s exploration success through government grants. These grants have been pivotal in Prodigy Gold’s detailed exploration programs, such as the significant geophysical surveys in the Tanami North project area. The company anticipates further support from upcoming Round 17 grants, aiming to enhance exploration and mining opportunities in the region.

