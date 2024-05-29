News & Insights

Stocks

Prodigy Gold NL Optimistic About Future Grants

May 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL recently hosted Northern Territory officials to discuss the Resourcing the Territory program, which has facilitated the company’s exploration success through government grants. These grants have been pivotal in Prodigy Gold’s detailed exploration programs, such as the significant geophysical surveys in the Tanami North project area. The company anticipates further support from upcoming Round 17 grants, aiming to enhance exploration and mining opportunities in the region.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.