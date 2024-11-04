News & Insights

Prodigy Gold NL Lists New Securities on ASX

November 04, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a new issuance of 78,833,835 fully paid ordinary securities, now quoted on the ASX under the code PRX. This move is part of previously announced transactions, reflecting Prodigy Gold’s ongoing financial strategies. Investors and market watchers may find this development indicative of the company’s future direction.

