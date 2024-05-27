Prodigy Gold NL Issues New Unquoted Securities

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced the issue of unquoted equity securities, which include 5,844,999 unlisted broker options and a significant 244,444,444 unlisted attaching options, both with an exercise price of $0.007 and set to expire on November 30, 2026. These financial instruments were issued on May 27, 2024, and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.