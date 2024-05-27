News & Insights

Stocks

Prodigy Gold NL Issues New Unquoted Securities

May 27, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced the issue of unquoted equity securities, which include 5,844,999 unlisted broker options and a significant 244,444,444 unlisted attaching options, both with an exercise price of $0.007 and set to expire on November 30, 2026. These financial instruments were issued on May 27, 2024, and are not intended to be quoted on the ASX.

