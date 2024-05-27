Prodigy Gold NL Director Boosts Shareholding

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL Director Neale Edwards has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 2,333,333 ordinary shares and 1,555,555 unlisted options, as approved by shareholders on May 22, 2024. The shares were purchased at a strikingly low price of $0.003 each, totaling $7,000, signaling a potential increase in confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.