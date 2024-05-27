News & Insights

Prodigy Gold NL Director Boosts Shareholding

May 27, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL Director Neale Edwards has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 2,333,333 ordinary shares and 1,555,555 unlisted options, as approved by shareholders on May 22, 2024. The shares were purchased at a strikingly low price of $0.003 each, totaling $7,000, signaling a potential increase in confidence in the company’s future prospects.

