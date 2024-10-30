News & Insights

Prodigy Gold NL Boosts Exploration in Northern Territory

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has made significant strides in its gold exploration efforts in the Northern Territory, with promising drilling results from its Hyperion and Tregony deposits. The company successfully raised funds to support these ventures, highlighting strong investor confidence and strategic partnerships. Despite challenges from adverse weather conditions, Prodigy Gold remains committed to expanding its exploration activities in the Tanami Region.

