Prodigy Gold NL Announces Major Stock Quotation

Prodigy Gold NL has announced the application for quotation of a substantial number of new securities, specifically 104,000,493 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX security code PRX as of May 27, 2024. This move signals a significant event for the company, inviting interest from current and potential investors who follow the ASX.

