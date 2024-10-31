Prodigy Gold NL Announces Change in Shareholder Interests

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a change in the interests held by Allied Properties Investments, resulting from a dilutive effect caused by the issuance of over 763 million shares in a recent public shortfall offer. This change reflects a shift in voting power and highlights the interconnected interests between Allied Group and APAC Resources Limited in Prodigy Gold NL.

