News & Insights

Stocks

Prodigy Gold NL Announces Change in Shareholder Interests

October 31, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a change in the interests held by Allied Properties Investments, resulting from a dilutive effect caused by the issuance of over 763 million shares in a recent public shortfall offer. This change reflects a shift in voting power and highlights the interconnected interests between Allied Group and APAC Resources Limited in Prodigy Gold NL.

For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.