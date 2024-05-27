News & Insights

Prodigy Gold Director Bolsters Share Holdings

May 27, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a significant change in the holdings of director Mark Edwards, who has increased his stake through both direct and indirect interests. Edwards has acquired over 14 million ordinary shares and more than 5 million unlisted options, with the transactions including on-market purchases, participation in a placement, and attaching options to placement shares. The changes, which have been approved by shareholders, reflect Edwards’ growing investment in the company’s future.

