Prodigy Gold Confirms High-Grade Results with PhotonAssay

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Prodigy Gold NL has confirmed high-grade gold results from its Hyperion and Tregony North drilling sites using the innovative Chrysos PhotonAssay method. This method enhances the accuracy of gold analysis by reducing sampling bias and corroborates the high-grade Fire Assay results from 2024, reinforcing the project’s development potential. The alignment of both assay techniques boosts confidence in the consistency and reliability of the reported gold grades.
For further insights into AU:PRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Paramount (PARA) Turned Down Apollo Global Management Seven Times
- Ford (NYSE:F) Calls for EV Incentives in the United Kingdom
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) $8B Payout Catches Workers’ Attention
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.