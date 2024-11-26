News & Insights

Prodigy Gold Confirms High-Grade Results with PhotonAssay

November 26, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prodigy Gold NL (AU:PRX) has released an update.

Prodigy Gold NL has confirmed high-grade gold results from its Hyperion and Tregony North drilling sites using the innovative Chrysos PhotonAssay method. This method enhances the accuracy of gold analysis by reducing sampling bias and corroborates the high-grade Fire Assay results from 2024, reinforcing the project’s development potential. The alignment of both assay techniques boosts confidence in the consistency and reliability of the reported gold grades.

