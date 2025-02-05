Procter & Gamble's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $155,853 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $187,320.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $175.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Procter & Gamble's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Procter & Gamble's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $8.3 $7.3 $7.75 $170.00 $79.0K 243 113 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.2 $10.05 $10.05 $175.00 $47.2K 17 57 PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.35 $9.2 $9.2 $165.00 $42.3K 732 46 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $170.00 $40.9K 2.1K 125 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $170.00 $38.6K 2.1K 253

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble With a volume of 3,139,592, the price of PG is up 0.26% at $168.56. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $167.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

