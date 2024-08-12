Procter & Gamble's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Procter & Gamble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $565,645, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $528,844.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $175.0 for Procter & Gamble during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Procter & Gamble stands at 2903.82, with a total volume reaching 3,999.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Procter & Gamble, situated within the strike price corridor from $140.0 to $175.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.15 $4.0 $4.0 $165.00 $440.0K 1.7K 1.3K PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $34.25 $33.8 $33.8 $140.00 $135.3K 82 40 PG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $2.03 $1.96 $2.0 $175.00 $70.6K 3.9K 522 PG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.45 $5.2 $5.45 $170.00 $67.5K 1.9K 124 PG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.35 $7.35 $155.00 $58.0K 325 88

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

In light of the recent options history for Procter & Gamble, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Procter & Gamble Currently trading with a volume of 3,980,290, the PG's price is down by -2.48%, now at $166.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 65 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $173.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $189. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $175. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $176. An analyst from Stifel persists with their Hold rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $161. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $164.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

