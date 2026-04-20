Procter & Gamble's EPS Growth Story: Sustainable or Slowing Ahead?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG continues to benefit from strong pricing power, productivity initiatives and a portfolio of well-known brands, which support steady earnings expansion. The company is actively managing its portfolio across markets and brands to strengthen daily-use categories, where performance drives brand choice, aided by restructuring actions.



PG continues to emphasize supply-chain modernization, closer collaboration with retailers and the use of digital tools to optimize routing, sourcing and fill rates. The company’s Supply Chain 3.0 is redefining efficiency through automation and digital transformation, creating a faster, leaner and more data-driven supply network. This initiative is fundamentally margin-enhancing, enabling a structural transformation in how the company responds to demand and drives innovation across its operations, per consumers’ evolving preferences.



In addition, PG is streamlining overhead and enhancing marketing effectiveness, reinforcing disciplined execution across the organization. The company continues to leverage its strong brand portfolio to sustain pricing power, allowing it to protect margins even in a volatile cost environment. It remains sharply focused on productivity and cost-saving measures to drive margin resilience and operational excellence. These programs are core to PG’s long-term strategy, enabling reinvestment in innovation and advertising while safeguarding bottom-line performance.



Hence, Procter & Gamble’s EPS growth story remains fundamentally stable and balanced. This might create pressure in the near term, making earnings per share (EPS) growth slower and uncertain. Nevertheless, the company’s long-term trajectory appears sustainable, supported by continued focus on product superiority and the effective use of its productivity engine and other strategies.

PG’s Competition

Colgate-Palmolive Company CL is focused on making its operations more connected, efficient and resilient by leveraging digital tools, data analytics, automation and enhanced supplier engagement. CL’s productivity program is becoming a key driver of the margin strategy as it navigates cost inflation and uneven category growth. Hence, Colgate has built flexibility into its business model and sourcing strategies, leveraging productivity initiatives to optimize supply chains, enhance digital capabilities and support growth investments.



The Clorox Company CLX has introduced a streamlined operating model designed to simplify how it works, reduce costs and make the organization faster and more focused. CLX is shifting away from a more fragmented structure toward a leaner organization, where responsibilities are better defined and processes are standardized. Hence, flexibility in sourcing and business models helps navigate cost inflation, supporting Clorox’s long-term strategic priorities.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have gained 0.6% in the past three months against the industry’s 1.9% drop.



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From a valuation standpoint, PG is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39X compared with the industry’s average of 17.71X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 1.9% and 4.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has moved south over the past 30 days.



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Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.