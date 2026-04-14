Procter & Gamble's Beauty Strength vs. Baby Care Weakness: What's Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG delivered mixed category performance in its recent quarterly update, with Beauty emerging as a clear bright spot, while Baby Care remained under pressure. The divergence reflects shifting consumer demand patterns and temporary base-period headwinds, particularly in the U.S. market. Management noted that Beauty continues to benefit from strong innovation and premium offerings, while Baby Care softness was largely tied to prior-year inventory distortions and slower category momentum.



Beauty has been a steady growth engine for PG, supported by solid demand across hair care, skin care and personal care segments. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported approximately 4% growth in its Beauty portfolio, driven by product upgrades, premium innovation and stronger execution across markets. Management highlighted ongoing opportunities to further strengthen skin care and expand global brands, signaling confidence that Beauty will remain a core pillar of PG’s long-term growth strategy.



On the other hand, Baby Care continues to face near-term challenges, with sales declining modestly due to base-period dynamics and softer market trends. However, PG is rolling out phased innovations across its diaper portfolio and expects improvement as these initiatives gain traction and inventory headwinds ease. Looking ahead, the company anticipates stronger performance in the second half, supported by innovation, improved execution and share recovery efforts — suggesting that the gap between Beauty strength and Baby Care weakness may gradually narrow.

Beauty Momentum Offers Support for CHD & CL Amid Category Pressures

Beauty and personal care strength is helping Church & Dwight CHD and Colgate-Palmolive CL navigate softer demand in family-oriented categories, with innovation and premium offerings expected to drive the next phase of growth.



Church & Dwight has been benefiting from steady momentum in its personal care and specialty beauty-related categories, supported by innovation and strong brand equity across products such as oral care and grooming solutions. The company continues to leverage premiumization and targeted marketing to drive category growth, particularly in personal care segments that mirror broader beauty strength seen across the industry. However, like peers, CHD faces softer trends in certain household and family-oriented categories amid cautious consumer spending. Going forward, management’s focus on innovation-led growth, productivity savings and brand investment is expected to support continued gains in higher-margin personal care segments while stabilizing weaker categories.



Colgate has demonstrated resilience in beauty-adjacent businesses, particularly within personal care and premium oral care, where innovation and brand loyalty continue to drive solid performance. The company’s focus on science-backed products and premium offerings has supported growth in skin health and personal care lines, aligning with industry-wide beauty strength. At the same time, demand softness in certain family-oriented or value-sensitive categories has created near-term pressure.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have lost around 2.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 4.8% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, PG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92X compared with the industry’s average of 17.60X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 2.1% and 4.4%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have remained stable in the past seven days, whereas for 2027, EPS estimates have moved downward.



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Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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