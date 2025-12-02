Procter & Gamble's $1.5B Cost Savings Plan: Efficacy or Overreach?

The Procter & Gamble Company’s PG new $1.5 billion cost savings plan has become a centerpiece of its strategy to preserve profitability while continuing to invest heavily in innovation and market execution. Announced against a backdrop of moderating consumption, tariff-related cost pressures and increased promotional activity, especially in North America, the initiative is positioned as a necessary lever to protect margins and fund growth. By restructuring operations, simplifying supply chains and expanding productivity programs, PG aims to free up resources that can be redirected toward brand building, R&D and premium product launches across core categories.



However, the scale of the plan raises the question of whether Procter & Gamble is pushing efficiency too far. While productivity efforts have long been part of the company’s plan, a savings target this large could risk stretching operational capacity or slowing the internal innovation engine if not carefully executed. Management insists the cuts will come from structural, non-consumer-facing areas, but investors remain watchful given the company’s need to sustain superiority across product performance, packaging, communication and in-store execution. Any missteps could compromise PG’s competitive edge at a time when private labels and value-seeking behavior are gaining traction.



Ultimately, the effectiveness of the $1.5 billion plan will depend on whether PG can convert cost savings into strategic reinvestment without disrupting its operational momentum. If the company successfully channels these efficiencies into innovation, marketing and supply-chain agility, the initiative could strengthen its competitive position and support growth in both mature and recovering markets.

How CHD & CL Approach Cost Savings and Productivity

Both Church & Dwight CHD and Colgate-Palmolive CL are sharpening their productivity playbooks as cost pressures and shifting demand trends challenge margin stability.



Church & Dwight continues to distinguish itself through strong productivity programs that help counter inflation, tariffs and rising operating costs. The company delivered year-over-year adjusted gross margin expansion in third quarter 2025, supported by manufacturing efficiencies, supply-chain optimization and a favorable mix from higher-margin acquisitions such as TOUCHLAND. CHD’s model emphasizes steady, targeted savings rather than large restructuring plans, ensuring that cost reductions do not impede innovation or brand support. These efficiencies help fund robust pipelines across THERABREATH, HERO, ARM & HAMMER and other key brands, allowing CHD to sustain growth while maintaining financial discipline in a challenging macro environment.



Colgate is leaning heavily on productivity and cost-control initiatives to manage inflation and margin pressure, using programs such as Funding-the-Growth and revenue growth management to offset higher input costs and softer volumes. Management highlighted fats and oils inflation, lower volume leverage and transactional FX as key drags, making disciplined cost savings essential to protect profitability. At the same time, CL is reinvesting these efficiencies into brand building, premium innovation and its new global operating model that aims to accelerate product development and speed-to-market.

PG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Procter & Gamble’s shares have lost around 11.7% in six month period compared with the industry’s 12.8% dip.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PG trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53X compared with the industry’s average of 18.42X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have remained stable in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.