Procter & Gamble vs. Colgate: Which Consumer Stock Has More Upside?

In the global consumer staples arena, The Procter & Gamble Company PG and Colgate-Palmolive Company CL represent two distinct models of market leadership. PG operates as a diversified powerhouse, commanding a strong market share across fabric care, baby care, grooming and home care. Its scale, brand-building expertise and global distribution network reinforce its premium positioning and pricing power across multiple categories.



Colgate takes a more focused approach. While smaller in scale, it holds a dominant global share in oral care, particularly toothpaste, and maintains a strong presence in the emerging markets. Its concentrated portfolio enables deep category expertise and consistent margin discipline.



This face-off goes beyond size. It examines whether PG’s diversified category strength provides broader competitive resilience, or if Colgate’s concentrated dominance in essential daily-use products delivers a sharper, more defensible market position.

The Case for PG

Procter & Gamble stands as one of the most dominant players in the global consumer staples landscape. Competing across a broad swath of the global consumer goods industry, PG commands leading positions in household and personal care, with balanced exposure to Beauty, Health Care, Grooming, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. This positions PG as a commanding force within the global branded consumer goods industry, benefiting from shelf dominance, retailer leverage and resilient demand patterns.



In second-quarter fiscal 2026, net sales grew 1%, with 5% gains each in Beauty and Health Care, 2% in Grooming, and 1% in Fabric & Home Care, partly offset by a 3% decline in Baby, Feminine & Family Care. Organic sales were flat, as 1% pricing offset a 1% volume decline, reflecting resilient brand demand in a cautious consumer backdrop.



Management remains focused on driving “integrated superiority,” advancing product innovation, premium brand positioning and disciplined portfolio management. Ongoing productivity initiatives and supply-chain reinvention efforts are designed to protect margins and enhance agility. At the same time, digital investments and data-driven marketing capabilities are improving consumer targeting, strengthening engagement and supporting mix improvement, particularly among middle and upper-income households globally. The company is targeting up to $1.5 billion in gross COGS savings through initiatives like “Supply Chain 3.0,” leveraging automation, digital tools and retailer collaboration to modernize operations.



Organic sales growth and strong operating cash flow generation reinforce dividend stability and consistent share repurchases. However, tariff dynamics, currency volatility and input-cost inflation remain notable headwinds. Trade policy shifts and higher duties on imported materials could pressure costs, while uneven consumer demand and trade-down behavior may affect near-term margin expansion despite PG’s pricing power and brand strength. Management expects a $400-million after-tax tariff hit for fiscal 2026, alongside higher interest expenses and tax rates, impacting near-term EPS growth despite PG’s structural advantages.

The Case for CL

Colgate operates from a position of category dominance and global scale, particularly within oral care. The company holds a leadingglobal marketshare in toothpaste of roughly 40% and maintains strong positions in manual toothbrushes and mouthwash. Operating in more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate commands a meaningful share of the global household and personal care market, supported by its focused portfolio spanning Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition.



In fourth-quarter 2025, organic sales rose 2.2%, driven by 2.7% pricing, partially offset by a 0.5% volume decline. Growth was recorded across major categories, supported by sharper price-pack architecture and value offerings. With exposure to daily-use essentials across multiple price tiers and strong emerging-market penetration, Colgate commands a meaningful share of the global household and personal care space.



Innovation and digital capability remain central pillars, with an emphasis on science-led innovation, premiumization and disciplined portfolio management. The global relaunch of Colgate Total, premium oral-care advancements and Hill’s science-based therapeutic portfolio are driving category expansion. Investments in AI, digital capabilities and data-driven marketing are enhancing consumer engagement and e-commerce penetration, while pricing actions and productivity programs are supporting margin resilience. Its brand positioning targets both mass and premium consumers, with strong penetration in the emerging markets that drive long-term volume growth.



The company has delivered organic sales growth and margin expansion, reflecting pricing power and cost discipline. However, raw material inflation, higher packaging costs, regional volume softness, rising promotional intensity and tariff volatility remain near-term headwinds that could affect margin expansion despite strong brand equity. Changes in trade policies and import duties could elevate input costs, while competitive intensity and shifting consumer preferences may pressure near-term profitability despite Colgate’s entrenched market leadership.

How Do Estimates Compare for PG & CL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Procter & Gamble’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have moved up 0.3% in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year growth of 3.9% and 5.7%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have moved up 1% in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While both PG and CL are poised for earnings and sales growth in the current year, their estimate trends highlight a subtle divergence in momentum. CL’s EPS estimates have trended upward by a greater margin in the past 30 days, signaling stronger confidence in its near-term execution and resilience. PG also indicates earnings growth in the near term.

Price Performance & Valuation of Procter & Gamble and Colgate

In the past three months, PG shares have gained 11.2%, while the CL stock has rallied 21.7%. Procter & Gamble and Colgate have both seen positive share price momentum recently, though Colgate has clearly outperformed. The stronger rally in Colgate’s stock reflects growing investor confidence in its accelerating organic growth, solid execution in oral care and improving margin profile. PG’s gains, while more measured, underscore its reputation as a steady, defensive compounder supported by scale, diversification and dependable cash flows.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Procter & Gamble is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 22.36X, below its median of 23.44X in the last five years. Colgate’s forward 12-month P/E multiple sits at 24.16X, above its median of 23.73X in the last five years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PG is trading slightly below its longer-term historical average earnings multiple, suggesting the market is assigning a balanced outlook that factors in near-term cost pressures, alongside its durable brand strength. Colgate, by contrast, is trading at a modest premium to its historical average, indicating investors are willing to pay more for its recent operational momentum and category leadership.



Overall, the market appears to be rewarding Colgate’s sharper near-term growth profile, while PG offers relative valuation comfort, anchored in stability, portfolio breadth and long-term resilience.

Conclusion

Colgate emerges as the near-term winner. Stronger recent share performance, more favorable estimate revisions and a comparatively sharper growth outlook tilt the balance in its favor. Its focused dominance in oral care, steady innovation and disciplined execution have strengthened investor confidence and reinforced its premium positioning in the market.



Procter & Gamble also remains fundamentally strong. Its diversified portfolio, global scale and durable brand equity provide long-term resilience. With a relatively more attractive valuation, PG offers meaningful upside potential for investors seeking stability and steady compounding.



Both Procter & Gamble and Colgate currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.