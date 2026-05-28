Procter & Gamble vs. Clorox: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

The Procter & Gamble dominates global markets with a diverse portfolio and consistent net margin of 19.0%.

The Clorox offers a more focused brand list and a lower entry price based on future earnings estimates.

Which consumer staples giant is the better addition to your long-term portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble ›

Are you seeking stability or value in the household goods market? Comparing Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reveals two distinct paths for conservative investors today.

Procter & Gamble is a global behemoth with a massive portfolio of diverse household brands, while Clorox focuses on specialized cleaning and wellness products with a smaller footprint. Both are defensive stalwarts, yet their scale and balance sheet health vary significantly.

The case for Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble operates through ten distinct categories, including grooming, health care, and beauty. Its products reach consumers in over 180 countries, making it one of the largest consumer staples companies by market cap. While its global reach is wide, the company depends heavily on Walmart for approximately 16% of its sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as any change in shelf space or pricing terms could impact results.

In its 2025 fiscal year, ended June 30, revenue reached $84.3 billion, representing a slight growth of 0.3% compared to the prior year. Net income for the period was $15.7 billion, yielding a net margin of 19%. This margin, which measures the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid, indicates how much profit is generated from each dollar of sales.

As of the June 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 0.7x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating how much of the company is funded by lenders versus owners. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term debts with liquid assets, was 0.7x. Free cash flow for the year was $14 billion, representing cash from operations minus money spent on capital expenditures.

The case for Clorox

The Clorox Company maintains a portfolio focused on cleaning, wellness, and household convenience. Its brands, such as Pine-Sol, Glad, and Burt's Bees, are staples in many homes and professional settings. Like its larger peer, the company faces significant customer concentration, with Walmart accounting for nearly 27% of fiscal 2025 sales. Such heavy reliance on a single retailer can make the business vulnerable to changes in purchasing patterns or retail floor-space allocations.

During its 2025 fiscal year, which also ended June 30, revenue was $7.1 billion, reflecting a modest growth of about 0.2% over the previous year. Net income for the fiscal period reached $810.0 million, compared to just $280.0 million in the prior year. This performance led to a net margin of 11.4%, which measures how efficiently the firm turns revenue into profit after taxes and costs.

Based on its June 2025 financial report, the debt-to-equity ratio was 9.0x. This indicates a high level of debt relative to shareholder equity, which is a common point of analysis for capital-intensive companies. The current ratio stood at 0.8x, a metric that helps investors assess short-term liquidity and the ability to cover immediate bills. Free cash flow for the year was $761.0 million, calculated as operating cash flow minus expenditures on physical assets.

Risk profile comparison

Procter & Gamble faces intense competition from global rivals such as Unilever. These competitors often battle for shelf space and consumer loyalty through aggressive marketing and pricing. The company also deals with geopolitical instability and trade controls, which can disrupt global manufacturing networks. Furthermore, cyber-attacks or IT failures pose a constant threat to its complex international operations.

Clorox deals with heavy competition from both name brands and lower-priced private label products. Larger competitors such as Colgate-Palmolive may have more financial resources to capture market share. The company is also exposed to supply chain volatility, particularly regarding the cost of raw materials like resin and energy. Geopolitical conflicts and inflation also threaten to squeeze profitability if higher costs cannot be passed to consumers.

Valuation comparison

Clorox currently trades at a lower P/S ratio relative to both its larger rival and its expected Forward P/E.

Metric The Procter & Gamble The Clorox Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 20.8x 17.4x 25.5x P/S ratio 4.0x 1.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Choosing to invest in Procter & Gamble or Clorox is a good move to add defensive stocks to a portfolio. However, neither is a high-growth company, so investors would be buying primarily for their dividend income.

From that perspective, Procter & Gamble offers a robust dividend yield of 2.9% as of May 28. Clorox provides a far higher dividend yield of 5.1%, which makes it appear to be the better buy. But there’s an important consideration here.

The ability to pay dividends is determined based on available free cash flow (FCF). Procter & Gamble generates robust FCF. In its latest fiscal quarter, ended March 31, the company produced adjusted FCF of $3.0 billion, an increase over the prior year’s $2.8 billion. Rising FCF is a good sign that Procter & Gamble can not only maintain its dividend, but afford to raise it as well.

Clorox generates much lower FCF, but it grew FCF to $761 million in fiscal year 2025 compared to $483 million in 2024. The company is also undertaking initiatives to reduce its expenditures and streamline operations, which point to the potential for further improvements in FCF.

But given Procter & Gamble‘s far greater FCF amount, it would be my choice to invest in over Clorox, even though the latter has the higher dividend yield.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Unilever. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.