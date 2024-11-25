Procter & Gamble upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson on China confidence

As previously reported, DA Davidson upgraded Procter & Gamble to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $209, up from $160. After P&G said 11/11 sales in China were as expected and that SK-II’s China sales have been up year-over-year since September’s LXP launch, the firm now has greater confidence that P&G’s organic sales can accelerate to 4%-6% in the second half of FY25, the analyst tells investors, noting that the firm is raising its FY25 organic sales growth forecast to 3.5% from 3.0% and its EPS view by 5c to $7.03.

