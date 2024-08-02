Procter & Gamble Unusual Options Activity For August 02

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $379,536 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $888,945.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $170.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Procter & Gamble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Procter & Gamble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $1.8 $1.7 $1.8 $167.50 $312.4K 2.7K 286 PG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.1 $5.95 $6.0 $165.00 $243.8K 3.6K 468 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.32 $1.6 $1.81 $170.00 $99.1K 5.4K 581 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $9.0 $8.65 $9.0 $160.00 $90.0K 723 302 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.79 $0.78 $0.79 $160.00 $76.4K 7.0K 3

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Procter & Gamble, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Procter & Gamble Trading volume stands at 3,211,581, with PG's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $166.41. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. Expert Opinions on Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $173.6.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $179. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Procter & Gamble with a target price of $164. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $174. An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $190. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $161.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

