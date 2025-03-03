Procter & Gamble Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 24 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $252,750 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $3,417,975.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $185.0 for Procter & Gamble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Procter & Gamble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Procter & Gamble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.9 $4.65 $4.6 $180.00 $1.8M 11.0K 5.0K PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.85 $0.81 $0.81 $180.00 $231.8K 5.4K 6.4K PG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.15 $4.95 $5.05 $160.00 $227.2K 1.6K 456 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.05 $10.45 $10.45 $180.00 $191.4K 5.0K 191 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.87 $0.83 $0.83 $180.00 $118.6K 5.4K 8.6K

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, with annual sales approaching $85 billion. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Procter & Gamble Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,222,841, the PG's price is up by 0.8%, now at $175.24. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $172.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Procter & Gamble, targeting a price of $172.

