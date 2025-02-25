Procter & Gamble Trades Above 50 & 200-Day SMAs: Buy Now or Wait?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG continues to trend up the charts, fueled by a strategy that focuses on sustainability and adaptability, responding to consumers' evolving demands. By targeting market growth and creating opportunities, the company ensures a more sustainable and profitable path forward. This strategy, centered around a portfolio of daily-use products wherein performance influences brand choice, has resulted in strong growth across various categories and geographies.



Driven by these strategies, the PG stock is trading above its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs), indicating the possibility of further growth. This technical strength reflects positive market perception and confidence in Procter & Gamble’s financial health and prospects.



The SMA is an essential tool in technical analysis that helps investors evaluate price trends by smoothing short-term fluctuations. This approach provides a clearer perspective on a stock's long-term direction. This technical strength, coupled with the PG stock's sustained momentum, indicates positive market sentiment, and reflects investor confidence in its financial health and growth potential.

PG Stock’s SMA Above 50 & 200 Days



PG shares have steadily grown in the past year, driven by resilient business trends. In the past year, the company’s shares have risen 6.5% compared with the broader industry’s 10.2% growth and the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s 2.4% rally.



Procter & Gamble’s performance is notably stronger than its close competitors Clorox CLX and Colgate-Palmolive’s CL growth of 4.6% and 2.4%, respectively, in the same period. Additionally, the company has surpassed Albertsons Companies’ ACI decline of 5.2% in the past year.



The stock’s current price of $170.54 reflects a 5.5% discount from its 52-week high of $180.43, indicating room for growth. The PG stock trades at an 11.1% premium to its 52-week low mark of $153.52.

PG Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



What’s Behind Procter & Gamble Stock’s Momentum?

PG is a dominant player in the consumer goods industry, operating in more than 180 countries with a diverse portfolio spanning home care, personal care and healthcare. Strong brand loyalty enables the company to maintain premium pricing, sustain market share and reinforce its leadership position.



The stock’s growth is driven by PG’s sharp focus on productivity and cost-saving initiatives aimed at improving margins. The company continues to invest in its business while mitigating macroeconomic cost pressures to balance top and bottom-line performances. A key priority is achieving significant cost efficiencies across operations.



Procter & Gamble has realized substantial cost savings and is actively identifying opportunities through its three-year rolling productivity master plans. It aims to generate up to $1.5 billion in pre-tax savings on the cost of goods sold over the coming years. This effort is backed by global platform programs like “Supply Chains 3.0,” which modernizes and optimizes supply-chain operations. Collaborations with retailers enhance savings opportunities. The company is leveraging digital tools to improve fill rates, optimize sourcing and enhance dynamic routing. These advancements are expected to generate $200-$300 million in savings while reducing overhead costs and increasing marketing efficiency.



PG’s “constructive disruption” strategy is central to its long-term growth, focusing on proactively adapting to industry shifts and driving innovation. A key aspect of this strategy is reshaping brand-building practices by bringing media planning and placement in-house, allowing the company to utilize proprietary tools and consumer insights.



Additionally, Procter & Gamble is transforming its approach to product innovation by moving beyond traditional lab-based models to accelerate discovery and development. The company is fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes agility, innovation and accountability at all levels. Ultimately, constructive disruption aims to instill a mindset of continuous improvement and forward-thinking innovation.

Procter & Gamble’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s fiscal 2025 and 2026 earnings per share was unchanged in the last 30 days. For fiscal 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PG’s sales and earnings implies 1.6% and 4.9% year-over-year growth, respectively. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 sales and earnings indicates 3.1% and 6.2% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



PG’s Premium Valuation

With the stock steadily ticking up, the company is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 23.72X, exceeding the industry average of 21.32X and the S&P 500’s average of 22.23X. Currently, PG’s stock valuation seems pricey.



Investors could face significant downside risks if the company's future performance does not meet expectations. The consumer goods market is becoming increasingly competitive, and PG's innovation and market expansion may not be enough to drive significant growth. Economic headwinds and increased competition could hinder PG’s ability to maintain its current growth trajectory.



Is Procter & Gamble Stock a Buy Option?

PG’s strong global presence and diverse brand portfolio offer a stable revenue base for the long term. Stability in North America and its integrated strategy support a positive outlook. However, geopolitical tensions, currency volatility and challenges in key markets like Greater China create headwinds.



Procter & Gamble’s premium valuation compared with peers raises sustainability concerns amid competitive pressures and economic uncertainty. Investors should weigh these factors against their risk tolerance. For those holding the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, maintaining positions may be wise at present, given its long-term growth potential and solid market standing. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

