Procter & Gamble Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $373.4 billion , The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) is a global leader in branded consumer packaged goods, offering a wide range of products across personal care, hygiene, and home care categories. Organized into five key segments - Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care, P&G markets its products under well-known brands.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PG has declined 4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 8.6% . On a YTD basis, shares of Procter & Gamble are down 5.1%, compared to SPX’s 4.2% decrease.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, the world's largest consumer products maker has also lagged behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 6.2% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Procter & Gamble shares dropped 3.7% on Apr. 24 after it reported a 2% year-over-year decline in Q3 2025 net sales to $19.8 billion , worse than expected. The company lowered its fiscal 2025 core EPS guidance to $6.72 - $6.82. The management also warned that trade tariffs , particularly a 145% tariff on China-sourced inputs, would raise annual costs by $1 billion - $1.5 billion. Additionally, consumer spending slowed in key U.S. months like February and March, leading P&G to revise its fiscal 2025 net sales growth forecast to flat.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2025, analysts expect PG’s EPS to grow 2.9% year-over-year to $6.78. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and nine “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 15 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 25, Morgan Stanley's Dara Mohsenian cut Procter & Gamble’s price target to $180 and maintained an “Overweight” rating.

As of writing, PG is trading below the mean price target of $174.87. The Street-high price target of $192 implies a potential upside of 20.7% from the current price.

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.