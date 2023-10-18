Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG): Prove Experts Wrong with a Defensive Winner

Are you prepared to gamble on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)? Some experts are skeptical, but Procter & Gamble stock was a winner today, even though the major stock market indexes are in the red. I am bullish on PG stock and feel that it's a great investment for anyone looking to grow their accounts slowly but relatively safely.

Procter & Gamble owns a wide variety of famous personal care product brands. You might recognize some of them; Procter & Gamble's brands include Tide, Dawn, Febreze, Vicks, Pepto-Bismol, Crest, Head & Shoulders, and Old Spice.

There's a safety factor to PG stock because people will continue to use these products even if there's a recession. Yet, as we'll discover, not every analyst is 100% confident about Procter & Gamble's future growth prospects. Still, Procter & Gamble might prove the experts wrong, as the company sells plenty of products despite persistent price inflation.

Procter & Gamble Stock: Three Pre-Earnings Target Price Cuts

I won't blame analysts for lowering their price targets on PG stock before the company released its quarterly earnings. After all, they couldn't have known that Procter & Gamble would post excellent results.

Nevertheless, these three analysts might end up regretting their price target cuts. First, Barclays (NYSE:BCS) lowered its price target on Procter & Gamble stock from $166 to $154. A reason for this downgrade was due to the cyclical drag of higher interest rates.

Next, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reduced its price target on PG stock from $172 to $169, with a view that the setup for the U.S. household and personal care stocks was “still challenging” into Procter & Gamble's Q3 report. In addition, Stifel (NYSE:SF) cut its PG stock price target from $161 to $151 based on concerns that volume declines would likely remain negative for household product companies for at least one or two more quarters.

I understand these concerns. High interest rates tend to drag on the economy, while persistent inflation should - in theory, at least - inhibit consumer spending. However, Procter & Gamble has all-weather appeal to shoppers as well as investors, and the doubters might be amazed to find out how resilient the U.S. consumer was in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024.

Procter & Gamble Stuns the Skeptics

Why was PG stock green today, even when many other stocks were in the red? The answer is simple. Procter & Gamble released its Q1-2024 results and proved the skeptics wrong.

Here's how it went down. Procter & Gamble's net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $21.9 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $21.6 billion. Meanwhile, the company's organic sales grew by 7%.

This took place even though Procter & Gamble raised its products' prices by 7% for two consecutive quarters. Clearly, the average American consumer doesn't mind shopping for Procter & Gamble's household goods, even if it means spending more money.

Turning to Procter & Gamble's bottom line, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, up 17% year-over-year and above the consensus estimate of $1.72 per share. Furthermore, Procter & Gamble left its Fiscal Year 2024 organic sales and EPS guidance unchanged. That's a good sign during a time of economic concerns, as expressed by the aforementioned analysts who lowered their price targets on PG stock.

One particular statement from Procter & Gamble stood out as a positive indicator. The company reported, "Personal Health Care organic sales increased double digits due to increased pricing and volume growth due to innovation and strong demand for respiratory products." Evidently, there's a strong need for certain personal health products irrespective of economic conditions, and that's a boon for Procter & Gamble's top and bottom lines.

Is PG Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, PG comes in as a Moderate Buy based on 11 Buys and seven Hold ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Procter & Gamble stock price target is $164.24, implying 9.5% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider PG Stock?

Procter & Gamble stock gained today, even after several analysts lowered their price targets. Yet, as we've seen, there are no Sell ratings on Procter & Gamble, and the company is still able to sell its products at inflated prices due to their essential nature.

So, I definitely believe that investors should consider Procter & Gamble stock. The best strategy, in my opinion, is to hold PG stock for the long term and reinvest the dividends for maximum potential returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.